Clark County community pools offering free swimming on Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -To celebrate Independence Day, Clark County will be offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that are open on the holiday.

“Community pools are a safe, fun place to celebrate the fourth of July holiday and to cool off from our high summer temperatures, and we are happy to open four of our pools for free on Monday to help the people of Clark County to safely observe our country’s independence,” said Clark County Commission Chairman James Gibson.

The list of County pools and water parks that will be open on July 4 is as follows:

Desert Breeze Water Park, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, (702) 455-7798, noon - 5 p.m.

Hollywood Water Park, 1550 South Hollywood Blvd. (702) 455-8508, noon - 5 p.m.

Indian Springs Neighborhood Pool, 400 Sky Lane, (702) 879-3023, noon - 6 p.m.

Overton Pool, 375 West Thomas, Overton, NV, (702) 397-2684, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Clark County says pool rules include proper swim attire, children aged eight and under must be accompanied by an adult, only Coast Guard-approved flotation devices, no alcohol or glass containers allowed and facility occupancy limits are enforced.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.