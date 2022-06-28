Busiest time of year for Nye County firework stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In Nye County, year-round fireworks stores are celebrating their busiest time of year.

“As we get closer, we get more and more customers in,” said Phantom Fireworks Regional General Manager Chris Beeler a week out to the Fourth of July. They are open every day but Christmas and Thanksgiving but the holiday most celebrated is of course Independence Day.

“The past couple years, we saw a lot of traffic because without public shows, without the big groups, people started doing fireworks on their own,” Beeler explained.

Beeler revealed sales were record breaking during the pandemic and show no signs of slowing this year. The store, open for more than 30 years, keeps getting bigger to make room. Aerial fireworks purchased at the store can only legally be used in one location in Nye County.

“You purchase a permit to shoot off at our safe shooter site… a big area that you can take anything that you purchase at our store,” Beeler explained.

There are also many fireworks with the safe and sane label.

“Nothing down this aisle is going to go up over 10 feet in the air, it is going to stay low to the ground,” Beeler showed FOX5′s Kim Passoth.

Some firework stores in Pahrump will remain open 24/7 before the holiday. Most have extended hours.

