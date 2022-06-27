Advertisement

State of Nevada launches central resource for Nevadans facing extreme heat

(KCRG)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The State of Nevada announced Monday that it has created a central resource for Nevadans facing the dangers of extreme heat this summer.

Accessible at this link, the Extreme Heat Resource Guide lists various organizations and programs to combat extreme heat.

“The excessive heat we’re feeling is unprecedented – our summers are becoming hotter, drier and longer every year due to climate change,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Now more than ever, we must come together to tackle the climate crisis and ensure we have the resources to protect Nevadans.”

The central resource is part of Governor Sisolak’s Statewide Heat Plan, which has met with federal, state and local partners to identify different resources to help the community overcome the heat.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas man dead after friend’s ex-boyfriend allegedly stabs him
Mugshot of Anthony Ibarra
Las Vegas police seek additional victims after arresting man accused of luring minor
A welcome sign to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
LVMPD arrests 16-year-old accused of killing 1, injuring another on Fremont Street
U.S. Capitol Police inspector general issues scathing preliminary report on Jan. 6 failures.
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 capitol breach