State of Nevada launches central resource for Nevadans facing extreme heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The State of Nevada announced Monday that it has created a central resource for Nevadans facing the dangers of extreme heat this summer.

Accessible at this link, the Extreme Heat Resource Guide lists various organizations and programs to combat extreme heat.

“The excessive heat we’re feeling is unprecedented – our summers are becoming hotter, drier and longer every year due to climate change,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Now more than ever, we must come together to tackle the climate crisis and ensure we have the resources to protect Nevadans.”

The central resource is part of Governor Sisolak’s Statewide Heat Plan, which has met with federal, state and local partners to identify different resources to help the community overcome the heat.

