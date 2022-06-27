Advertisement

LVMPD arrests 16-year-old accused of killing 1, injuring another on Fremont Street

A welcome sign to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
A welcome sign to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 16-year-old more than a week after shots rang out on the Fremont Street Experience.

Detectives identified the shooting suspect as Ruben Robles. Robles was arrested on Friday near the 3100 block of Nellis Boulevard.

Detectives say a fight broke out between several people around 2 a.m. on June 19. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began firing.

As officers responded on foot, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to UMC Trauma where one was pronounced deceased.

The victim who died was involved in the fight. FOX5 confirmed the second victim was visiting from Idaho and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet.

