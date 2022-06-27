Advertisement

Las Vegas police begin crackdown on speeders

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.(Lee Ortlieb | FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced Monday morning that it is beginning a crackdown on aggressive drivers and speeders from June 27 through July 18.

The crackdown is part of the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s- Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) Joining Forces program. According to OTS, Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional program that provides funding for law enforcement agencies to reduce traffic deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways.

With funding from Joining Forces, LVMPD will increase high-visibility patrols during the crackdown.

LVMPD says that exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to crashes. In a press release, LVMPD said, “the difference between a non-injury collision and an injury or fatality collision can be a few miles per hour.”

