Las Vegas man pleads guilty to felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 capitol breach

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges for his actions during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 32-year-old Nathaniel DeGrave’s charges include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Court documents show that DeGrave planned to interfere with the transition of presidential power since December 2020. A Facebook post from Dec. 31, 2020 said, “Who can shoot and has excellent aim and can teach me today or tomorrow.”

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said that DeGrave and two others traveled to the Capitol wearing protective gear including gas/face masks, helmets and shin guards. DeGrave carried a can of bear spray and a walkie-talkie.

The DOJ said DeGrave and the two people he was with illegally went past barricades and law enforcement officers, eventually making their way into the Capitol building. Once inside, they forced an exterior door open to let the mob stream into the building.

According to the DOJ, “DeGrave joined in a shoving match with officers struggling to guard the doors to the Senate Gallery.” Once in the Senate Gallery, DeGrave told others to grab laptops and paperwork.

As part of the plea agreement, DeGrave has agreed to cooperate with the Government’s ongoing investigation of the insurrection.

