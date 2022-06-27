Forecast Outlook- 6/27/2022

Temperatures continue to climb on Tuesday with the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Milder air works in for the holiday weekend.

We’ve seen a few showers and storms this afternoon; mainly over the mountains and outside the Las Vegas Valley. Showers are tapering as we head into your Monday night with overnight temperatures falling back into the 80s.

Tuesday will start with sunny skies before clouds build during the late morning and afternoon. Much like today, we’ll see some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening. This pattern will hold again on Wednesday with high temperatures both days in the 105° to 110° range.

Drier air works in Thursday and will be sticking around through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will slowly be falling with the breeze picking up each afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range. Temperatures will be in the 100° to 105° range through the holiday weekend. 101° is the forecast high on the 4th of July.

