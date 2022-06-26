Forecast Outlook-6/26/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunny and hot again for our area Sunday with the possibility of some outflow winds sweeping into our area in the afternoon.

Monsoonal storms will fire up again in Arizona Sunday triggering some thunderstorms.

Our high Sunday is 106.

Daytime temperatures will range about 105 to 107 through Wednesday, then there will be marginal cooling for the second half of the week.

As of Sunday morning our best chance for at least some isolated showers between Monday and Wednesday.

Thursday and heading into Independence Day Weekend temperatures will dip to more seasonal values.

The air quality index is moderate Sunday due to ozone.

The UV index is 11 or extreme.

