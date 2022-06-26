Forecast Outlook-6/26/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monsoonal moisture is pushing toward us to start the week.

We’ve seen some thunderstorms in Mohave County Sunday afternoon as a result of the moisture plume, even a few radar returns in our local mountains.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to die down after sunset.

The lingering moisture will bring another round of active weather to northwest Arizona Monday, Tuesday and even part of Wednesday.

An upper level high will likely prevent us from getting any showers or thunderstorms.

Temperatures will build for the first half of the week with Tuesday being the hottest day at 107.

Wednesday that monsoon retreats and drier air starts to build back in.

We close out the week and head into Independence Day weekend with seasonal temperatures.

Air Quality Monday will be moderate with ground level ozone.

The UV index for Monday will be 11 or extreme.

