Forecast Outlook-25/6/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some light cloud will be sitting over the Las Vegas area Saturday evening.

Overnight temperatures will hover in the upper 70′s and low 80′s.

Sunday should be another active day in Arizona with monsoonal moisture developing through the day.

While none of the rain or thunderstorms are forecast to build into southern Nevada, we could get some afternoon outflow winds from Mohave County.

For Las Vegas the forecast calls for sunshine with a high of 106.

Instability continues Monday with moisture on the rise in Arizona and possibly sliding into Nevada.

Daytime temperatures will hover around 106 through Wednesday then temperatures start sliding down a few days as we head toward Independence Day Weekend.

Ground level ozone gives us moderate air quality Sunday.

The UV Index is going to be 11 which is extreme.

