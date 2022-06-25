Nevada leaders react to Roe v. Wade overturned

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak as well as sheriff Joe Lombardo who is running for governor as a republican responded to today’s decision.

Sisolak said in a tweet, “I’m disappointed to see this decision from the Supreme Court — it will rip away critical healthcare and the right to choose for millions & undoubtedly cause harm. as long as I’m governor, Nevada will continue to fight for reproductive rights & expand access to healthcare.”

Lombardo sent out a statement saying, “This morning, the United States Supreme Court rightfully returned the power to the people and their elected state representatives. I’m catholic and pro-life, and I believe that most Nevadans, no matter what their personal background is – agree with me and want fewer abortions, not more.”

FOX5 also heard from Congressman Mark Amodei who said his legislative actions will continue to reflect his devotion to protecting life. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she will continue to fight for reproductive rights and push back on laws that deny woman from health care.

The Nevada democratic party shared their reaction to today’s decision.

“This is unjust, it is unfair, we’re having rights stripped away from us that we have had since 1973,” said democratic chairperson Judith Whitmer. “We are not just going to say this is okay. We are going to organize and fight back, and we are prepared to fight back. We are going to do everything we can to make sure we are holding onto our democratic majority and legislator and in the governor’s office because this is what happens when you have republican state houses.”

The Nevada republican party sent this statement “Today, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a historic decision overturning decades of federal overreach and returning the right to regulate abortion to the states.”

