‘I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that choice’: Stories of the right to choose shared at Las Vegas City Hall rally

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friday’s monumental decision by the Supreme Court has sparked outrage with rallies across the country. The emotion of Roe v. Wade being overturned is inspiring some women to step forward for the first time and share stories of why they chose to have abortions.

“If we don’t stand up and fight now, they will take everything from us. Stand up fight back!” That was the rallying cry on the steps of Las Vegas City Hall Friday afternoon.

Kimberly Argueta was stunned Friday morning when she heard the news.

“We are here for the ones that don’t have a voice. We are here. We hear you. We know,” Argueta told FOX5. Argueta wanted to join one the many protests taking place across the country and organized the impromptu event. Word spread and more than 100 people showed up.

“It’s just heartbreaking. I had the choice. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that choice,” Argueta explained. Two year ago, Argueta was in an abusive relationship and said having an abortion helped her get out of it. Argueta understands the fear someone who wants the procedure and can no longer get it in their state must feel.

“If they are in those shoes, they are probably thinking like, ‘What am I going to do now? How am I going to do this,’” Argueta explained.

“Ever since I was young the idea of having an abortion is not something, I thought I would ever have to choose,” one woman who asked her name be withheld told FOX5. She said she had difficulties with her first two pregnancies and couldn’t have survived giving birth a third time.

“If that option hadn’t been there for me, I don’t know what I would have done. I don’t know if I could have continued to be a good parent mother for my current children,” the woman stated.

“It’s a sad day. It’s a very very sad day,” shared Amber Carlton. Carlton had an abortion almost one year ago to the day of the rally and contends it saved her life.

“It just unfortunately wasn’t something that would make it to term and I truly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the right to choose,” said Carlton.

The right to choose isn’t Carlton’s only concern after the SCOTUS decision.

“This is the tip of the iceberg, if we don’t stand up for this now, every other system of rights falls too,” Carlton argued.

“It is just scary, scary time to live in. We are women. We fought so long for our rights and to just go backwards in time, it’s just horrible,” Argueta argued.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.