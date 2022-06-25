Forecast Outlook-6/25/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -While monsoonal moisture could fire up in Mohave County Saturday here in southern Nevada conditions will be quiet.

Wind will be light, our daytime temperature while above normal will still be reasonable for the last week of June.

Our high’s this weekend will trend about 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

The atmosphere will continue to dry Sunday as a ridge builds.

For the start of the week we’ll experience warmer than normal high temperatures but nothing excessive.

By Wednesday, the ridge will begin to shift east as moisture starts to drift in from the south

Rain chances are very low at this point.

Air Quality is moderate because of ground level ozone.

The UV Index for Saturday is 11 or extreme.

