Devastated but not defeated, Planned Parenthood Nevada takes action after Roe v. Wade overturned

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Here in the valley, Planned Parenthood Nevada is speaking out to commit to abortion access.

On Friday afternoon Planned Parenthood Nevada held a press conference. Governor Steve Sisolak was also there.

Briana Escamilla, the director of regional organizing with Planned Parenthood, said the stakes are high and the fight ahead is long.

“And while we are devastated, we are not defeated. Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, our partners, supporters and communities are resilient and ready to fight not just for protecting and improving abortion access here in the silver state but ensuring that abortions are secured as a human right for generations to come no matter what,” Escamilla said.

A representative with Wild West Access Fund of Nevada said “abortion is still legal in Nevada, this work doesn’t change today it only becomes more essential.”

The issue to terminate a pregnancy now reverts to the states - it is still legal in Nevada.

Governor Sisolak said he will fight this fight along with abortion-rights supporters.

“Politicians should never have the say when it comes to the personal decision of when or if to start a family. As long as I’m Governor I’ll keep it that way,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Even thought there may not be an immediate impact on Nevadans from a legal standpoint, there will be on a practical from a practical one. The influx of women from other states will impact our reproductive healthcare system.

“Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains region which includes Colorado, New Mexico and Southern Nevada is expecting an 80% increase in patients that is around 10,000 patients that are going to be traveling into these states,” Escamilla from Planned Parenthood said.

Melani Goldish was one of well over 50 people that gathered outside the Federal Courthouse to rally for abortion-rights. She remembers when decades ago her mom walked her home from school with a cutoff shirt that said ‘choice, choice, choice.’ Goldish’s mom told her what it meant it made a lasting impression on her. Her father also has worked to help women’s rights.

“My father fought to have the first women’s health clinic and abortion clinic in Duluth, Minnesota to have a safe space for them to be and they’re still there now,” Goldish said.

Members of Nevada NOW, Planned Parenthood, and Wild West Access Fund of Nevada attended. To help their cause they asked to donate to the local Planned Parenthood, independent clinics or to the Wild West Access Fund to forward their mission and bring access to anyone who needs it.

