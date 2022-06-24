North Las Vegas man says catalytic converter theft took just 32 seconds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Richard Grabsky was stunned to see how fast a thief swiped his car’s catalytic converter this week from his North Las Vegas home. He was able to see the theft on his security camera. He says the thief drove by the home several times before stopping and cutting the converter from his car.

“And I was totally shocked and blown away. Matter of fact, it took a couple minutes actually to settle in,” said Grabsky.

Grabsky says he is offering a $100.00 reward for anyone who has a good license plate number of the thief. Grabsky says he and other neighbors have looked at their security videos and can see it’s a black Mitsubishi four door SUV, but they can’t make out the plate number in the dark. He says other people who live near Losee and Ann may have video of the SUV. He would like anyone with information to call North Las Vegas Police. Police confirm Grabsky did file a police report. Metro police urge people to file police reports so they can spot any possible trends happening in the valley, and where they’re happening.

Thieves continue to steal converters here for the expensive metals inside that can be worth more than gold when melted down. Those metals are used to clean a car’s exhaust. Repairs can cost several thousand dollars for those without insurance. Many people will let their cars sit because they can’t afford to make repairs.

There are different ways to protect a car from thieves. Metal plates or wire cable cages can be installed around converters. Police also urge you to park in a garage if possible. If not, try to park in well lit areas. Police have also suggested people etch a VIN or other identifying number into their converters. Police say that makes it easier to tie a suspect to a crime and prosecute. They also suggest spraying converters with a bright heat resistant paint, which would be a clue to buyers the converter is stolen and not purchase it.

Grabsky says he bought a replacement converter online for $160.00 and will replace it himself.

