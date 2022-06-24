Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Often Uber driver Victoria Partridge’s rides end with a 5-star review but her most recent ride ended with stolen tips, a damaged car and a black eye. She shared her story that was all caught-on camera.

“It was horrible,” said Partridge. “I never in my life felt so terrified.”

It all started when Partridge said a group of girls ordered an Uber XL for pick up from Fremont and 4th street Sunday morning.

An Uber XL holds 6 passengers but Partridge counted 7 after the girls already got into her car.

“I turned around and I said girls, I am sorry, I cannot give a 7 people ride and they said why, and I said because it is against the law,” said Partridge.

The girls proceeded to stay in the car.

“The doors are automatic, so they shut the door and then I opened the door,” said Partridge. “They again shut the door, I again open the door, they again shut the door, so it was back and forth for like 3 times.”

After Partridge realized they weren’t going to get out of the car, she decided to go through with the ride.

“I hear them whispering to each other and talking and the one in the front was turning around and giving them signs with her eyes and lip talking,” said Partridge. “Like they were already getting prepared.”

When arriving to drop off the group of girls in North Las Vegas, Partridge said the attack began.

“The woman in the front seat when they started getting out, she splashed a drink in my face and then they started beating me up,” said Partridge.

This continued until the group of girls eventually left.

“Honestly, I thought I was going to die,” said Partridge. “I was so scared.”

Not only was Partridge assaulted, her tip jar and phone were stolen.

“I walked back looking on the street for my phone in case maybe they just threw it away somewhere,” said Partridge. “I found my empty tip jar outside because they stole it too. They took money and then threw it on the street.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this incident is a robbery investigation and video will be looked at to see if anything can be pulled to identify the suspect.

Metro added if investigators determine there are additional crimes - when caught, the suspects will be booked for those as well.

“They deserve to go to jail,” said Partridge. “I will fight for that.”

Uber said this kind of violence is not tolerated and they do plan to assist LVMPD in their investigation.

As soon as Uber learns the identities of all of the passengers, their accounts will be deactivated.

Uber also told Partridge, they will cover all repair expenses to her car and put $5,000 into her Uber account.

For more than a year Partridge has been driving for Uber as her full-time job. Because of the incident, she doesn’t know if or when she will get behind the wheel again.

Uber sent FOX5 this official statement:

This brutal attack against the driver is horrifying. The riders should be held accountable, and we look forward to helping the police with their investigation. Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the platform. As soon as the driver reported the incident to us, we began our investigation, deactivated the account holder, and have been in contact with the driver to offer our support.

