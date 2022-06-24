Advertisement

Las Vegas kids join effort to break World’s Largest Swimming Lesson record

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dozens of kids in Henderson hit the pool Thursday as part of a global attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

The City of Henderson participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Over a dozen countries coordinated to get as many kids in the pool as possible in a single day for a swim lesson.

While the Black Mountain Aquatic Complex saw dozens of kids turn out for their swim lesson, the entire event sees tens of thousands of children participating in their communities throughout the day. The goal of the day is promote swim safety.

“Just making sure we’re staying safe,” said Megan Burns, recreation services coordinator for the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department. “We all know we like to go out and swim in swimming pools as it gets hotter here in Las Vegas.”

“It’s very good for the kids, they know safety when they’re in the pool for the summer,” said grandmother Jing Barrient. “Sometimes, you never know, it can save their life.”

The last record for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was set in 2014 with 36,564 swimmers.

