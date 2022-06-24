Advertisement

Grand jury evidence reveals 911 call made as shooting took place on US 95 involving two motorcycle clubs

This Henderson Detention Center combination photo, shows suspects from left, Richard John...
This Henderson Detention Center combination photo, shows suspects from left, Richard John Devries, Russell Smith, center, and Stephen Alo, right, following their arrest and booking on Monday, May 30, 2022, on felony attempted murder, battery and weapon charges in a shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway. Police say Devries is president of the Las Vegas charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club and that Smith and Alo are associates of the motorcycle club.(Henderson Police Department via AP)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has obtained grand jury documents and evidence including a 911 call made after a shooting involving biker gangs on the US 95 in Henderson.

“I am on the 95 going northbound between College and Horizon. Hells Angels just shot at Vagos. There’s two down.”

“The Hells Angels were waiting for the Vagos to go by. And we were behind. I told them to slow down. Because I knew there was something - they were messing with them then shots got fired.”

“There’s one that’s really, really down. He’s not gotten back up.”

The call was released along with other grand jury exhibits showing handguns and what appear to be bullet holes in motorcycles.

Prosecutors argued three Hells Angels may have attacked the Vagos in retaliation for a Hells Angel killed in California.

The shooting injured seven people and shut down the 95 in late May.

Three accused Hells Angels are being charged with attempted murder for the crime.

Their bail was set just under 4-hundred thousand dollars with a Henderson judge calling the trio dangers to the public.

