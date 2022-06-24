Forecast Outlook-6/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some unsettled weather to the east of us Friday afternoon and evening.

While parts of Arizona will get showers and isolated thunderstorms we at best will likely experience some outflow winds from the thunderstorms Friday evening.

For the weekend conditions will be similar to Friday, sunny and hot with some clouds over our area.

Sunday, high pressure starts to build, pushing the monsoonal moisture back east and keeping us dry.

Looks like our best chance for some moisture coming into the valley could be from Tropical Storm Celia in the southeastern Pacific.

The storm south of Baja is expected to become a hurricane Saturday so any active weather that could come out way is still days away.

Air quality will be moderate Saturday due to ozone.

The UV index Saturday is 11 or extreme.

