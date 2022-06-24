Federal agents subpoenaed Nevada GOP Chair, seize phone

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday federal agents presented a warrant to Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald, according to the AP the Justice Department appears to be ramping up its investigation into those supporting Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The AP reports agents served subpoenas to Republican Party chairmen of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and three other states that voted for President Joe Biden and where Trump supporters created certificates of “alternate electors” to debase the vote.

On December 14th, 2020, the Nevada GOP Tweeted a photo of McDonald along with other Nevada Republican Electors.

“Our brave electors standing up for what is right and casting their electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump,” said one tweet.

“We believe in fair elections and will continue the fight against voter fraud in the Silver State,” said another post tweeted by McDonald.

The Congressional Committee says those claims of voter fraud fueled the riots on January 6th.

FOX5 has reached out to the Nevada Republican Party for comment.

