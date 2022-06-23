Forecast Outlook 6/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After showers Wednesday afternoon all of the activity has tapered off. There are a few showers surrounding southern Nevada, but the morning commute looks like it will be a quiet one.

Look for drier weather Thursday morning as we start with some sunshine as daytime high’s climb back to 100. Moisture will be sticking around so the opportunity for pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening is not out of the question. A couple areas to watch will be our local mountains with the opportunity to see some isolated thunderstorms drift into the Las Vegas Valley. Remember that rain, lightning, and sudden gusty wind will be possible around the storms that develop.

We’re trending drier this weekend for the Las Vegas Valley. You can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures back up around 105°.

Another push of monsoon moisture is possible early next week, bringing the potential for some more showers and storms around the area.

