Bureau of Land Management proposes new fees at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taking a ride to Red Rock Canyon may be getting more expensive. A new proposal by the Bureau of Land Management would add several fees so adjustments can be made to the National Conservation Area.

With more visitors every year BLM said changes must be made to protect the land and keep up with the demand. However, that comes with a cost.

The newest proposal would increase the annual Red Rock pass from $30 to $45 and add reservation fees for camping.

The last increase in an entrance fee was in 2018. The changes would include adding an additional entry lane, a bike lane at the fee gate and widening the roadway leading up to that entrance.

In May, BLM approved the Calico Basin Recreation Area Management Plan. That will add a fee at Calico Basin for the first time. According to the environmental report it would be $20.

Pete Foley hikes at Calico Basin every week. He said many of the people he runs into aren’t frequent hikers.

“That’s a way for people that aren’t hardcore to get into nature, to get into recreation to get into hiking, and I’m really concerned if we take that away we’re shutting out a whole group of people,” Foley said. “Potential people that are going to be involved in nature and the environment.”

People can give their input on the new proposal. The public comment period started Wednesday and will last until July 22.

According to BLM, “Comments and concerns may be submitted by emailing to BLM_NV_LV_RR_FEE_STATION_IMPRVMTS@blm.gov or sent in writing to the BLM Red Rock/Sloan Field Office, ATTN: Fee Station Infrastructure Draft EA, 4701 N. Torrey Pines, Las Vegas, NV 89130. Hardcopies of the environmental assessment are available upon request from the BLM Southern Nevada District Office.”

The BLM will also hold public meetings at the following times and locations:

July 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128

July 7 virtual meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration for the virtual meeting can be made at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_k6kFDoeeTTq0k9yHkhB7-Q

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.