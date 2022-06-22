Advertisement

Police looking for missing 78-year-old North Las Vegas man

Julius Wilson, 78.(NLVPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man Wednesday morning.

Julius Wilson, 78, was last seen Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. at a family member’s home in the 5900 block of Magic Oak Street, near Commerce Street and E. Tropical Parkway.

Police described Wilson as a Black male, about 5′7″ and weighing 140 lbs. Wilson is bald with brown eyes and wears glasses. Police said he was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, dark gray slacks, a black hat and black shoes.

NLVPD said Wilson’s home address is near the Palms Casino but he has no vehicle, wallet or phone. NLVPD said Wilson suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and won’t be able to find his way home.

Anyone with information about Wilson is asked to contact NLVPD immediately at 702-633-9111.

