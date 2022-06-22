Advertisement

North Las Vegas police looking for missing 77-year-old man

Clark F. Hall
Clark F. Hall(NLVPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing 77-year-old man last seen Saturday.

Clark F. Hall, 77, was last seen June 18 at about 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of Autumn Damask Street, near North Pecos and East Tropical.

Hall is described by police as a white male, about 6′2″ tall and weighing about 195 lbs. Hall has brown eyes and short gray hair and was last seen wearing a collared shirt, blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes.

NLVPD said Hall takes medications for a recent stroke and cancer but he is lucid and doesn’t have underlying health conditions that would make him endangered.

Anyone with information about Hall is asked to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

