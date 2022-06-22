Man found dead in North Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in a North Las Vegas home Tuesday afternoon.

NLVPD Sgt. Jeff Wall said officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Stanley Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 3 p.m. June 21 for a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found a 53-year-old man dead inside the home. No other victims were located and no suspects are in custody, NLVPD said.

Wall said detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

