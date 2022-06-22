Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash near Hualapai, Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. June 22 near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. According to LVMPD, a vehicle lost control and hit a wall. The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, LVMPD said. Road closures will remain until the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

