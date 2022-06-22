Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash near Hualapai, Charleston

Fatal crash near Hualapai, Charleston on June 22, 2022.
Fatal crash near Hualapai, Charleston on June 22, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. June 22 near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. According to LVMPD, a vehicle lost control and hit a wall. The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, LVMPD said. Road closures will remain until the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NDOT to install HOV lane sensors
NDOT to install HOV lane sensors
PET SHOP RULE FOLLOW UP - VOD - clipped version
Pet stores, animal rescue advocates debate sales of popular pets in Clark County
File photo of pet adoption shop
Pet stores, animal rescue advocates debate sales of popular pets in Clark County
Commissioners approved regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County Tuesday....
Clark County approves short-term rental ordinance