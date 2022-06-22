Advertisement

Las Vegas police arrest 24 sex offenders in the span of five days

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and U.S. Marshals Service District of Nevada Sexual Offender Predator Apprehension Team arrested 24 sex offenders in a joint sex offender verification operation on June 13-17.

LVMPD says by the end of the operation, 1,764 sex offenders were contacted, leading to the arrests.

Police say charges included failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault with child less than 14, lewdness with child less than 14, possession of visual porn of person less than 16, and other arrest warrants.

Sex offenders who are required to be registered must verify their addresses with law enforcement according to their assigned tiers.

  • Tier 1: annual check in
  • Tier 2: bi-annual check in
  • Tier 3: quarterly check in

To check for registered sex offenders in your area, visit the LVMPD’s Offender Watch website.

