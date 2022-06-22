Forecast Outlook - 6/22/22

Increasing monsoon moisture Wednesday and Thursday will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms around Southern Nevada.

We’ll see more clouds on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-90s. We’re not looking at widespread rain, but more hit-and-miss light scattered showers around the area.

Thursday will provide more moisture and instability, so we’ll keep scattered showers in the forecast with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. The forecast high is at 100°.

Drier air works in for the weekend, allowing temperatures to climb. We’ll be hovering around 105° Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. There is the slight chance of a mountain shower popping up during the afternoon, but the Las Vegas Valley stays dry.

Heading into early next week we’ll keep some of the monsoon moisture around, bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms again on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.