Fines double in Clark County for illegal fireworks this Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away and firework stands are starting to go up. All fireworks are illegal in Clark County until Tuesday, June 28. Anyone caught setting off fireworks illegally can expect to pay twice as much this year.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick says illegal use of fireworks has been a growing problem.

“One of the challenges that we have in our community is people move here and then they leave and then we get a whole new group of folks and they don’t realize the damage that can be done with the illegal fireworks, so it’s a constant education battle,” Kirkpatrick contended.

This year, offenders will learn with their wallets. The Nevada State Legislature authorized Clark County to increase the minimum fine from $250 to $500.

“There’s a key component within that bill that allows us to go to $10,000 in cases where people have lots of fireworks and they are out selling them, and we know that that happens,” Kirkpatrick explained.

Kirkpatrick shared illegal fireworks are brought in from outside the county. Fireworks sold at TNT or Phantom Fireworks booths have been tested and approved and will have “safe and sane” labels.

Cracking down on illegal use is crucial as the Fourth of July is one of the busiest nights of the year for accidents and fires in Clark County.

“We only have a certain amount of firefighters across the valley that can reach those calls,” Kirkpatrick said.

Don’t call 911 if you see someone using fireworks illegally, instead go to this website to report them. Last year, the site logged more than 21,000 complaints between June 28 and July 4. Fireworks booths will open next Tuesday, June 28. Safe and sane fireworks will be legal through July 4th. The county says the safest way to see fireworks is to go to a show and let the professionals handle it.

