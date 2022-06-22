Advertisement

Clark County responds to building fire near Palms Casino

Building fire near Palms Casino on June 22, 2022.
Building fire near Palms Casino on June 22, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department is responded to a building fire near the Palms Casino Wednesday morning.

CCFD said they received multiple calls about the fire around 8:30 a.m. June 22 in the 4000 block of Bertsos Drive, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street. CCFD said it was a warehouse fire with heavy smoke and flames.

No injuries have been reported. CCFD crews are actively on scene battling the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

