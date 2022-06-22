Clark County responds to building fire near Palms Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department is responded to a building fire near the Palms Casino Wednesday morning.

CCFD said they received multiple calls about the fire around 8:30 a.m. June 22 in the 4000 block of Bertsos Drive, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street. CCFD said it was a warehouse fire with heavy smoke and flames.

No injuries have been reported. CCFD crews are actively on scene battling the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

