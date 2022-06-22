Advertisement

CCSD Police Department arrests teacher for alleged sexual contact with a student, coercion and kidnapping

A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Drew Andre/FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested a 34-year-old teacher Wednesday for multiple counts of sexual contact with a juvenile/student, coercion and kidnapping.

The teacher, named Cody Glass, has been a CCSD teacher since July 2021.

CCSD Police say the arrest stems from an investigation that began in May 2022 at Legacy High School. He was assigned to stay at home, away from campus, throughout the investigation.

CCSD Police ask that anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had questionable contact with Glass call (702) 799-5411.

