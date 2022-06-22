CCSD: 26 schools have teacher vacancy percentages over 20%

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Clark County School District is releasing some figures that show high teacher vacancy percentages at several schools.

“There seems to be heavy concentration of vacancies in the Central Valley and North Las Vegas,” said CCSD Associate Superintendent Barry Bosacker.

Bosacker provided a briefing Tuesday to the Clark County Commission about the status of vacancies, information which will be presented to the CCSD Board of Trustees on Thursday.

“It will also note that as of June 1 of this year 26 of our schools have over 20 percent of their teacher positions vacant,” said Bosacker.

Here are the top five schools with the highest vacancy percentages.

Kelly Elementary School 40.74% Escobedo Middle School 39.47% Findlay Middle School 38.46% Johnston Middle School 31.48% Cashman Middle School 31.25%

CCSD says numbers do not include Special Education vacancies.

CCSD also said 79% of students at schools with at least a 20% teacher vacancy percentage are Black/African American or Hispanic/Latino.

The report also lists the following as “next steps” in teacher vacancies:

Continue marketing the new teacher starting salary.

Consider incentives for licensed staff to be hired and retained at schools with the greatest need.

Work with the Nevada Department of Education on licensure requirements and licensing reciprocity.

Explore more alternative certification pathways.

Optimize internal staff dedicated to internal alternative certification to work on support and retention of existing staff.

Improve working conditions through the districtwide implementation of Multi-Tier Systems of Support for academic, social-emotional, and behavioral learning.

Commit to building capacity of new and/or struggling schools.

The full presentation can be viewed here:

