2 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Henderson crosswalk

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police and Fire are on scene in the area of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street following a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians crossing the street in a crosswalk.

Police said initial reports show the pedestrians were walking in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a gold Cadillac.

Police have not determined if speed and impairment are a factor.

One pedestrian was transported to local area hospital in critical condition. The second pedestrian was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Northbound Stephanie at West Warm Springs is closed while investigators continue their investigation.

