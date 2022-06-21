Advertisement

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host $160K Super Bingo tournament

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced it will host its $160,000 Super Bingo tournament July 31 through August 2 and is offering a 50 percent discount to Nevada residents on event registration.

Super Bingo typically draws nearly 1,000 people from across the country for the opportunity to win big playing fun-filled games of bingo over two days, with a $50,000 super coverall both days.

All Super Bingo players receive one 6-on paper pack for both days, two daubers, free drinks via an open bar at all sessions, boxed lunch both days, and $10 in free slot play after the first day’s session.

Registration is $160 per person, but Nevada residents can register for $80 per person through the Plaza’s website.

