Plaza Hotel & Casino to host $160K Super Bingo tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced it will host its $160,000 Super Bingo tournament July 31 through August 2 and is offering a 50 percent discount to Nevada residents on event registration.

Super Bingo typically draws nearly 1,000 people from across the country for the opportunity to win big playing fun-filled games of bingo over two days, with a $50,000 super coverall both days.

All Super Bingo players receive one 6-on paper pack for both days, two daubers, free drinks via an open bar at all sessions, boxed lunch both days, and $10 in free slot play after the first day’s session.

Registration is $160 per person, but Nevada residents can register for $80 per person through the Plaza’s website.

