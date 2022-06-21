Nye County in need of foster parents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County currently has a dire need for foster parents.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services is partnering with Nye Communities Coalition to host a foster care panel on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coalition’s Pahrump location. The panel is free and open to the public. It is also including a Q&A session with foster parents, social workers, and department officials. Foster parents can be single or married, work full or part time, and either rent or own their own home.

“Foster families provide a safe and temporary home to children whose parents or caregivers may be struggling. They help keep children in their own community, close to their friends, adults they know and in the schools they’ve been attending,” said Shelby Riley LSW, rural foster care recruiter for Division of Child and Family Services.

The month of June is national reunification month, which is a month dedicated to celebrating foster children reuniting with their family as well as recognizing the serious need for foster parents. About 400 children are in the foster care system and about 64% of children who are in the system is because of neglect. The necessity in keeping foster children as close to the same area as possible and not moving them to another city or state deviating from their day-to-day is crucial.

“All of these factors lend a sense of normalcy and stability. Parent visits and reunification are easier when children can enter foster care in their home communities,” said Riley.

Foster care training begins on July 12 and is an online 20-hour training program. Foster parents also receive stipends to help with food, housing, clothing, and educational supplies for the foster children. For more information visit www.RuralNVFosterCare.com or call 888-423-2659.

