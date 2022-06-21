Nevada State Police investigates fatal crash on I-15 near Mesquite
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:43 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. June 21 on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 109. NSP said it was a single-vehicle rollover crash.
No lanes were blocked, according to NSP. Additional details weren’t immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
