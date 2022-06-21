Advertisement

Nevada Department of Transportation to install HOV sensors that can tell how many people are in your car

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will install sensors that will be able to tell how many people are inside your vehicle if you use the HOV lane.

Crews will begin installing the new sensors along I-15 and US 95 starting June 26. The sensors will count vehicles and be able to detect the number of occupants inside of a vehicle. A total of 17 sensors will be installed through early August and each install requires three to five days of overnight lane restrictions. The resulting closures will take place during overnight hours.

The installation is part of a multi-year study of HOV lanes in southern Nevada. The study began in 2019 but was interrupted by “unpredictable driving patterns” when the COVID-19 pandemic started. The study will review lane usage and take into account best practices to determine a potential pilot program for HOV hours of operation.

Here is the schedule for installation:

LocationDates
Northbound I-15June 26, 28, 30 July 5, 6, 7, 10, 11 August 1, 2, 3
Southbound I-15June 26, 27, 28, 29 July 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 August 1, 2, 3
Neon Gateway intersectionJune 30 July 5, 6
Southbound US 95July 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31
Northbound US 95July 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 31
Elkhorn Road intersectionJuly 24, 25, 26

HOV lanes are meant to be used exclusively by vehicles with two or more people, including buses, carpools and vanpools. HOV lanes can reduce travel time compared to general purpose lanes.

A map of upcoming HOV sensor install locations in Southern Nevada.
A map of upcoming HOV sensor install locations in Southern Nevada.

