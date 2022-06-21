Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigating homicide in northwest valley

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Homicide detectives are responding to an event that took place Monday afternoon near the intersection of Glowing Ember Court and Daisy Petal Street.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says the event happened around 4:23 p.m.

LVMPD is saying the area should be avoided at this time.

This is a developing story, FOX5 will provide updates as they are released.

