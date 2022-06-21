Advertisement

Las Vegas pizza business hit by multiple break-ins

Las Vegas pizza business hit by multiple break-ins
Las Vegas pizza business hit by multiple break-ins(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local pizza parlor is back up and running after a group of thieves broke into one of their locations twice in a 48-hour period.

FOX5 interviewed Those Guys Pies last week, who were already struggling with rising food prices.

Inflation slices bottom line of Las Vegas pizza shops amid inflation

Pizza parlors are the latest restaurant to feel the heat from inflation, as rising costs of key ingredients continue to slice profit margins.

Inflation slices bottom line of Las Vegas pizza shops amid inflation

“Angry, mad, vulnerable, violated, we work out butts off for what we do,” Chris Builder, the owner of Those Guys Pies said.

Surveillance camera footage shows the first incident happened early Sunday morning, when he said someone smashed through a back window and took about $200 from the register.

“It is a mix of emotions, nobody was hurt, that is #1, everything is physical, it can be replaced,” he said.

Before the store reopened Monday morning, they were hit again. Builder said 3 suspects broke into their business, ripped the cash register from the counter, and caused other significant damage.

“That is the bigger impact of this, not the physical cash, that is pennies compared to the loss of sales and not being open for guests to come and eat,” he added.

He says it’s the first time something like this has happened.

“It is not going to deter us, we are going to continue doing what we love, it is just another obstacle.”

Builder said he plans to make changes to their security.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homicide detectives are responding to a double homicide that took place Monday afternoon near...
Las Vegas police investigating homicide in northwest valley
Clark County proposal would ban dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs in pet stores
Clark County proposal would ban dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs in pet stores
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
1 dead after boat sinks at Lake Mead over Father’s Day weekend
Several investigators search for cause of large downtown Las Vegas fire
Several investigators search for cause of large downtown Las Vegas fire