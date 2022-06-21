Las Vegas pizza business hit by multiple break-ins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local pizza parlor is back up and running after a group of thieves broke into one of their locations twice in a 48-hour period.

FOX5 interviewed Those Guys Pies last week, who were already struggling with rising food prices.

“Angry, mad, vulnerable, violated, we work out butts off for what we do,” Chris Builder, the owner of Those Guys Pies said.

Surveillance camera footage shows the first incident happened early Sunday morning, when he said someone smashed through a back window and took about $200 from the register.

“It is a mix of emotions, nobody was hurt, that is #1, everything is physical, it can be replaced,” he said.

Before the store reopened Monday morning, they were hit again. Builder said 3 suspects broke into their business, ripped the cash register from the counter, and caused other significant damage.

“That is the bigger impact of this, not the physical cash, that is pennies compared to the loss of sales and not being open for guests to come and eat,” he added.

He says it’s the first time something like this has happened.

“It is not going to deter us, we are going to continue doing what we love, it is just another obstacle.”

Builder said he plans to make changes to their security.

