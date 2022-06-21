Impairment suspected in fatal crash involving semi-truck in northeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police suspect impairment after a fatal crash involving a semi-truck Monday night.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 10:11 p.m. June 20 near Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue in the northeast valley. According to police, a 2003 Ford Escape was traveling north on Lamb while a Kenworth TT semi-truck and trailer was traveling south on Lamb, preparing for a left turn onto Alto. The semi-truck crossed into the Ford’s path, leading to the crash.

The right front passenger in the Ford, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, LVMPD said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured, LVMPD said.

The driver of the Ford, a 28-year-old Ahmad Yakub, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries and booked on suspicion of DUI, LVMPD said.

The passenger’s death marks the 73rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash remains under investigation.

