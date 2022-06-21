COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and under coming to Southern Nevada Health District clinics

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced that it will have COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and under available tomorrow, June 22.

The three-dose Pfizer and two-dose Moderna vaccines will be available at different locations.

The Pfizer vaccine, authorized by the FDA for children ages 6 months to 4 years, will be available at SNHD clinics at the College of Southern Nevada’s West Charleston and North Las Vegas Campuses, the Galleria at Sunset, the Boulevard Mall inside El Mercado and at the Southern Nevada Community Health Center Clinic.

The Moderna vaccine, authorized for children ages 6 months to 5 years, is available only at the Southern Nevada Community Health Center Clinic, located at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

SNHD says children who have already had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. Children who were already infected can be vaccinated three months from when symptoms began, and if asymptomatic, three months after a positive test.

For more information from SNHD, visit http://www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

