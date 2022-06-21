Advertisement

Clark County proposal would ban dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs in pet stores

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County proposal would ban the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits and pigs in local pet stores.

The proposal, according to Clark County commissioner Michael Naft, would be an effort to curb the surge of the pet population in local shelters, overbreeding, and inhumane treatment of animals.

“Nationally, there are around 500,000 dogs that are being used every single day for this breeding. What we’re trying to target are those who are really being inhumanely treated. All we’re trying to do is get those who are selling dogs, selling rabbits and other animals that have been bred irresponsibly. This is just a common-sense approach to doing it,” Naft said.

Other cities and states nationwide have visited the issue of banning pets in pet stores.

Across Clark County, local shelters have reported a surge in animal surrenders and dwindling capacity for all animals.

FOX5 contacted numerous pet stores, which expressed concern about the proposal.

The owner of Puppy World, which sells dogs for around $3,000 per puppy, tells FOX5 their dogs come from scrutinized licensed breeders, and are not the types of breeds found in a shelter. The website for available puppies listed breeds such as a Boston Terrier, a Pug, Chihuahua, a Bichon Frise and an Australian Shepherd.

Trevor Duggan tells FOX5, all his dogs are microchipped and doubt local shelters are seeing puppies from his stores end up there, also proposing that the county should crack down on owners who do not neuter or spay their pets. A letter sent from him to Clark County Commissioners states the following:

Naft said the proposal would require a business impact study.

