Advertisement

Clark County approves short-term rental ordinance

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Monica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Commissioners approved regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County Tuesday.

Commissioners made their decision after multiple public comment sessions, including hours of public comment Tuesday.

Some of the rules include:

  • Occupancy limit is 2 per bedroom, no more than 10 people
  • Parties prohibited, so any more than 10 people are prohibited
  • Minimum two-night stay for all reservations
  • Distance separation of 1,000 feet between short term rentals
  • 2,500 feet from a resort-casino
  • No more than 10% of units in a multifamily unit, excludes apartments

The regulations were partially decided upon after surveys were conducted on short-term rentals. Of the 5,800 responses:

  • 55% of respondents did see the presence of short term rentals as negative
  • 76% said there should be a limit overall maximum number of guests to fewer than 16
  • 77% said there should be limited number of guests per bedroom, 70% recommending two per bedroom
  • 80% of people said complaints should be responded to within an hour

The county will also manager a 24-hour hotline for complaints and to help with public response to any issues.

An announcement is expected August 1 on the short-term rental application process. Then there will be a six-month application period from Sept. 1 to March 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation to install HOV sensors that can tell how many people are in your car
Federal regulators have voted in favor of expanding the emergency use authorization for Moderna...
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and under coming to Southern Nevada Health District clinics
file
City of Henderson to offer free two-month preschool tuition