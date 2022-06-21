Clark County approves short-term rental ordinance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Commissioners approved regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County Tuesday.

Commissioners made their decision after multiple public comment sessions, including hours of public comment Tuesday.

Some of the rules include:

Occupancy limit is 2 per bedroom, no more than 10 people

Parties prohibited, so any more than 10 people are prohibited

Minimum two-night stay for all reservations

Distance separation of 1,000 feet between short term rentals

2,500 feet from a resort-casino

No more than 10% of units in a multifamily unit, excludes apartments

The regulations were partially decided upon after surveys were conducted on short-term rentals. Of the 5,800 responses:

55% of respondents did see the presence of short term rentals as negative

76% said there should be a limit overall maximum number of guests to fewer than 16

77% said there should be limited number of guests per bedroom, 70% recommending two per bedroom

80% of people said complaints should be responded to within an hour

The county will also manager a 24-hour hotline for complaints and to help with public response to any issues.

An announcement is expected August 1 on the short-term rental application process. Then there will be a six-month application period from Sept. 1 to March 1, 2023.

