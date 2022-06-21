City of Henderson to offer free two-month preschool tuition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The City of Henderson announced on Tuesday morning that it is offering free two-month tuition for its preschool program.

Registration for preschool begins on Tuesday, July 5.

The state-licensed programs offered by the City of Henderson include Little Learners and ABC ETC. According to the city’s website, both are based at Valley View Recreation Center.

Through a grant, every preschool student enrolled will receive free tuition in August and September.

The City of Henderson says that their programs provide quality education to students by incorporating activities that build upon social and emotional learning, teamwork and kindness.

“Early childhood education is critical for a child’s academic success,” said City of Henderson Preschool Program Coordinator Felisha Aguilar. “Children enrolled in our preschool programs receive quality education through small class sizes and individualized group learning taught by teachers who participate in professional coaching and continuous training.”

Those interested in the preschool programs can attend a registration fair on Tuesday, July 5. The fair will be held at the Valley View Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Classes begin on August 8. For more information, visit the City of Henderson’s website.

The free tuition will be offered for August and September, 2022.

