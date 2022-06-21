1 dead after boat sinks at Lake Mead over Father’s Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area say a man is dead after drowning at Lake Mead over the weekend. It all started when the boat he was on began sinking.

Officials say three men were aboard the sinking vessel. Two of them were able to return to the shore.

National Park Service rangers received reports of a triple hull boat approximately 15 feet long taking on water due to high winds Saturday. Rangers said winds were reportedly between 23 – 28 mph with gusts as high as 36 – 40 mph out on the lake.

The Mohave County Sherriff’s Office assisted by utilizing side-scan sonar to locate and recover the body. The coroner will release the official cause of death and the identification of the victim.

