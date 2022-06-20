SNHD officially confirms first monkeypox case in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada Health District officially confirmed its first case of monkeypox in Clark County via the Centers for Disease Control.

SNHD first reported the presumptive positive case on June 15. The person involved is a male in his 20s with recent domestic travel who didn’t require hospitalization. The man was isolating at home.

SNHD said no other cases of monkeypox have been reported as of Monday.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person prolonged face-to-face contact, sexual contact or close contact to monkeypox sores, bodily fluids or items that a person with monkeypox has touched. SNHD said monkeypox is rare.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes followed by a rash. The rash usually begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. Illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Overall risk of monkeypox is low in the US, according to SNHD. Anyone with unknown rashes or lesions should contact their health provider and avoid sex.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.