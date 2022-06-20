Advertisement

Shade Tree shelter in Las Vegas asking for summer donations

(WalletHub)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Shade Tree, a local shelter dedicated to supporting women and children in crisis, is calling on the community for donations as summer begins.

The Shade Tree said that summer is the slowest season for donations, so it is urging the community to help out.

Items that the shelter currently needs include:

  • new or gently used bath towels
  • women’s sandals (sizes 7-10)
  • girls’ short sleeve shirts and tank tops (sizes S-XL)
  • women’s and girls’ casual summer dresses (all sizes including plus sizes)
  • bottled water
  • sunscreen

Donations are accepted by drop-off appointment only, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and between 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Make an appointment at https://appt.link/theshadetree-donations.

Monetary donations are also encouraged, and cam be made on the organizations website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funeral services for Justin Terry on June 20, 2022.
Las Vegas community, law enforcement honors life of Detective Justin Terry
SNHD officially confirms first monkeypox case in Clark County
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season