Shade Tree shelter in Las Vegas asking for summer donations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Shade Tree, a local shelter dedicated to supporting women and children in crisis, is calling on the community for donations as summer begins.

The Shade Tree said that summer is the slowest season for donations, so it is urging the community to help out.

Items that the shelter currently needs include:

new or gently used bath towels

women’s sandals (sizes 7-10)

girls’ short sleeve shirts and tank tops (sizes S-XL)

women’s and girls’ casual summer dresses (all sizes including plus sizes)

bottled water

sunscreen

Donations are accepted by drop-off appointment only, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and between 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Make an appointment at https://appt.link/theshadetree-donations.

Monetary donations are also encouraged, and cam be made on the organizations website.

