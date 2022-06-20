Man found dead in desert near Lake Mead, 215

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in the desert Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said officers were called to a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Arriving officers found an adult male victim with signs of trauma, LVMPD said.

LVMPD Homicide Section is investigating. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.