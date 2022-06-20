Kris Bryant to play in Las Vegas Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas native Kris Bryant will play at Las Vegas Ballpark Tuesday night.

The Colorado outfielder is scheduled to join Triple-A Albuquerque for a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday. The Aviators are scheduled to play the Isotopes at Las Vegas Ballpark to open a six-game homestand.

Bryant graduated from Bonanza High School in 2010. He has played in the major leagues since 2015 with the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Bryant won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and helped lead the Cubs to a World Series win in 2016.

Tickets to the Aviators’ game can be purchased online.

