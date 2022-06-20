Forecast Outlook-6/20/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a beautiful Sunday with a high of only 88 degrees, it was the first time since 1979 that we were below 90 degrees on June 19th. And although the 80s are gone for the start of the week, look below season temperatures to stick around for a few more days. Temps will be climbing but it will be a slow climb, 93 Monday, 99 Tuesday and 97 for Wednesday. Tuesday is the first day of summer. Look for clouds to build over the valley Wednesday as monsoonal moisture tries to move in from the south. From Wednesday into the start of next weekend we have a slight chance of some drizzle, with the best chances for any rain staying over our higher elevations. Air quality will be moderate Monday with ground level ozone and dust.

